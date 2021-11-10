Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)’s share price fell 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.06. 872,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 484,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

Several brokerages have commented on SCL. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.21.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$353.80 million and a PE ratio of 15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.30 million. Analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.