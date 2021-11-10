ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DZ Bank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

Shares of NOW opened at $691.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,702 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

