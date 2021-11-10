Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 114,292 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $33,730,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $20,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $18,964,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $18,418,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $17,010,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

