SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other SEMrush news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $364,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,496 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $2,422,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,601,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 17,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,158. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

