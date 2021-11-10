Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCTBF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS SCTBF remained flat at $$16.40 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. Securitas has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

