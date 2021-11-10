Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ravi Naik Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ravi Naik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88.

On Thursday, October 7th, Ravi Naik purchased 201 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.28 per share, with a total value of $16,337.28.

Shares of STX opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,072,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

