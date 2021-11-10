scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SCPH remained flat at $$5.90 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,911. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market cap of $161.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of scPharmaceuticals worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

