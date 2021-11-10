Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,299,000 after buying an additional 810,302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,728,000 after buying an additional 427,530 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,676,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 204,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 141,028 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $49.73. 9,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,648. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96.

