Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341,213 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. 4,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.