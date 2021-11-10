Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.74

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.74 and last traded at $47.74, with a volume of 34608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Schrödinger by 1,547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 80,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

