Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 27.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at $1,051,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

