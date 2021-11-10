Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $497,000 in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCAFU. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth about $953,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter valued at about $1,327,000.

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU)

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.