Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $497,000 in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCAFU. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth about $953,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter valued at about $1,327,000.

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15.

