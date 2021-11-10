Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $478,000 in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parsons by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after acquiring an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 172.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Parsons by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 34.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Parsons by 338.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter.

PSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

NYSE:PSN opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.17. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

