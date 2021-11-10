Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,725 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its position in United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in United States Steel by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 5.7% during the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in United States Steel by 107.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.21.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

