Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter worth $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter worth $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

HIGA opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

