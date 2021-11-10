Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,853. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $11.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

