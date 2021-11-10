Sarcophagus Reaches Market Cap of $12.85 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 31.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $358,619.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00075574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,327.46 or 1.00167222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,712.37 or 0.07010882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,970 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

