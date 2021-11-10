salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.14.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 842,164 shares of company stock valued at $232,020,407. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $10.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,607. The company has a market capitalization of $293.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.35, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.69. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

