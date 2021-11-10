salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.14.
CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 842,164 shares of company stock valued at $232,020,407. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE CRM traded down $10.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,607. The company has a market capitalization of $293.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.35, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.69. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
