Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 375 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,168,992. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $280.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.07 and a twelve month high of $284.36. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

