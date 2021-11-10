Safex Token (SFT) Trading Up 64.7% This Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $3,729.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 64.7% against the dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

