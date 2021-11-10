Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.89.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.