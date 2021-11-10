Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,639,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

