Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,178 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

