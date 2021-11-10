Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.