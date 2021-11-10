Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.42% of Spectrum Brands worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 137.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after purchasing an additional 398,179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 314,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 82.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after buying an additional 139,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after buying an additional 111,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 28.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 493,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after buying an additional 109,450 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

NYSE:SPB opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

