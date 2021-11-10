Ronnie Darroch Sells 535 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.64. 54,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,600. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.84. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Plexus by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Plexus by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

