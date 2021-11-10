Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 103,224 shares.The stock last traded at $269.69 and had previously closed at $269.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Get Rogers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 25.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 257.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 154,845 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.