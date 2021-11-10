Robust Token Price Tops $168.40 on Major Exchanges (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 252.2% against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $168.40 or 0.00250544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $153,857.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00075574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,327.46 or 1.00167222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,712.37 or 0.07010882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020454 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,376 coins and its circulating supply is 35,226 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars.

