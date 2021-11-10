Robert Kaiden Sells 10,637 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $567,483.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.