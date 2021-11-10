RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.580-1.581 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $48.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,700,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.11. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.26 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.90.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,029 shares of company stock worth $24,167,737 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

