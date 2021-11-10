RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $450.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RNG. Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.67.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock traded up $66.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.69. The company had a trading volume of 140,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,190. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.11. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,029 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,737. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.