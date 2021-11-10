RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,190. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.11. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $410.10.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,029 shares of company stock worth $24,167,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.