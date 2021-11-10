Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%.

Ring Energy stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. 62,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,925. The stock has a market cap of $357.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,263.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ring Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 110.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Ring Energy worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.