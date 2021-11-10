Reviewing Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vivint Smart Home and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75 Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 98.83%. Phunware has a consensus target price of $1.88, indicating a potential downside of 52.17%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Phunware.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 13.07, suggesting that its stock price is 1,207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.56 -$595.20 million ($2.29) -4.12 Phunware $10.00 million 33.03 -$22.20 million ($0.62) -6.32

Phunware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49% Phunware -429.56% -560.65% -75.52%

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Phunware on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

