Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axonics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Axonics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXNX. Barclays raised their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Axonics stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. Axonics’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

