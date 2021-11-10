Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $221.55 million and $7.22 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00226913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

