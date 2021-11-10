Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report $2.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.59 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $29.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $41.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $54.80 million to $111.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 1.01. Renalytix AI has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

