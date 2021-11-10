Renalytix AI (LON:RENX) Shares Up 0.2%

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 860 ($11.24) and last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11). 335,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 89,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 848 ($11.08).

The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £599.60 million and a PE ratio of -22.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 819.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 980.96.

In other Renalytix AI news, insider James Sterling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,444 ($18.87), for a total value of £86,640 ($113,195.71).

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

