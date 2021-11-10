Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 54,020 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,020 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.99% of Identiv worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Identiv by 308.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 932,392 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter worth approximately $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVE opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.01 million, a PE ratio of 620.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $24.91.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,823 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

