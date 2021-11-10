Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 134,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.01% of Luna Innovations worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 181,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 117,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.72 million, a P/E ratio of 121.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

