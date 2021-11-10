Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.54 Million in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AI shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,690,204 shares of company stock worth $80,106,781 over the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

