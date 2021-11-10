Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,534 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Barclays PLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $268.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.09% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $36,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $45,386.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,693.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,838 shares of company stock worth $384,803. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

