Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Luther Burbank worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 30.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 13.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $767.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Luther Burbank Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

