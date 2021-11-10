Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.00.

