Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $243.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.69. The company has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

