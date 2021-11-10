Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,916 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $1,277,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 116,692.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $79.62.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

