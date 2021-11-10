Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 1.44.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

