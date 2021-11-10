Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,541 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE SEE opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $64.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

