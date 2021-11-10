RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Holdings Cut by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 61.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $15,778,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $240.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.77. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

