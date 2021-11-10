Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Trading Up 5.7%

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 39,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 224,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

About Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)

Quaterra Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

